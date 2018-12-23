Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Upgraded to game-time call
Nwaba (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Nwaba was previously listed as doubtful, but it appears there's a chance he could play after the Cavs upgraded his status to questionable on their most recent injury report. A final decision on his availability likely won't come until after pregame warmups.
