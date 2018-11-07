Nwaba, with Sam Dekker (ankle) out two-to-four weeks, will "definitely" play more minutes, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

With Dekker and Kevin Love (toe) out for an extended period of time, the Cavaliers have some depth issues. Nwaba's run has been spotty this season, but that appears in line to change. Last season, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.5 minutes.