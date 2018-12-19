Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Will have minutes limit
Nwaba will remain on a minutes restriction Wednesday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Wednesday will mark Nwaba's fifth game back from injury, and thus far he's been limited to 15 or fewer minutes in each contest. Expect that to continue for the time being as he moves further away from the knee injury that cost him nine games.
More News
