Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Will not play Saturday
Nwaba (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Hawks.
It will be the third straight absence for Nwaba, but the good news is the Cavs have three consecutive off days before Wednesday's home matchup with Miami.
