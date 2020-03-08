Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Absent from injury report
Wade (ankle) doesn't appear on the Cavaliers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Wade was listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle and ultimately didn't play in Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Nuggets, as coach J.B. Bickerstaff stuck with an eight-man rotation in the tight affair. The likely returns of Wade and Andre Drummond (calf) should provide Cleveland with some more reinforcement in the frontcourt Sunday, but the two-way rookie may not see the floor outside of garbage time. Drummond, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance should fill all the minutes at power forward or center while the game is competitive.
