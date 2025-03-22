Wade is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns.
The Cavaliers will have Darius Garland (rest) back in the starting lineup for this matchup, so Wade will return to his regular role in the second unit. He's averaging 3.4 points and 3.9 boards per game when coming off the bench this season, so he shouldn't carry a lot of upside in this matchup.
