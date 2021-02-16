Wade has appeared in four straight games, averaging 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes.

Wade typically isn't a member of the Cavaliers' rotation, but he's been able to pick up minutes in seven of the past eight contests while Cleveland has been on the wrong end of blowouts. The 13 minutes Wade earned in Monday's 129-98 loss to the Warriors were his most since Jan. 12, but he'll have a tough time seeing playing time at that level even in future blowout games. The Cavaliers had only 10 players available for the contest, and Wade will drop down further on the depth chart once the likes of Dylan Windler (knee), Kevin Love (calf), Taurean Prince (ankle) and Larry Nance (finger) are back in the fold.