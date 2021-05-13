Wade was held to one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT) in Wednesday's win over Boston, contributing three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

The 24-year-old went from scoring 19 points Monday to one point, missing both of his shot attempts. Wade was able to salvage his night by swiping a couple of passes along with a few rebounds and assists. The second-year forward's scoring has been inconsistent as of late, as he's posted 18, five, 16, nine, three, 19, and one point over his last seven games, respectively. He'll look to bounce back Friday on the road against the Wizards.