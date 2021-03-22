Wade is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 17.0 minutes per game over his six games since moving from the starting five to the bench.

Wade's move back to the second unit coincided with the returns of Larry Nance (finger) and Kevin Love (calf) from long-term injuries. While Nance has taken over as the starting power forward, Wade has been able to stick in the rotation thanks to Love's return lasting just two games before he experienced another setback. Cleveland likely isn't counting on Love to make it back quickly, so Wade should have some staying power on the second unit for at least a few more games.