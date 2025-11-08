Wade (eye) is available for Saturday's game against Chicago, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

An eye injury prevented Wade from playing Friday against the Wizards, but he has been given the green light to play in the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set. He's averaging a career-high 21.5 minutes per game this season in a reserve role, though he's shooting just 35.9 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three-point range on 3.9 3PA/G.