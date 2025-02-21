Wade (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Wade has missed the Cavaliers' last 11 games due to a bone bruise in his right knee, but the 28-year-old is set to make his return Friday. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday that Wade will be eased back into the rotation, so expect his playing time to be below the 22.8 minutes per game he had prior to his injury. Wade is averaging 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals this season.