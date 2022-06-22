The Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year team option on Wade's rookie contract for the 2022-23 season, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game across 51 appearances before his season came to an early end after suffering a torn meniscus. The Kansas State product has already resumed on-court activities, but it's unclear when he'll be able to play again.