Wade racked up 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 109-91 victory over the Bulls.

Wade did all of his damage exclusively from beyond the arc, but he also made his presence felt in other areas thanks to his three assists and three steals -- tying season-high marks in both categories. Wade has started in each of the Cavaliers' last 17 games, but that has not been enough to make him a reliable fantasy asset outside of very deep formats. He's only averaging 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.