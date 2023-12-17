Wade ended with 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 win over the Hawks.

Wade fired away confidently in a spot-up role for Cleveland, and this level of production was the vision of what Wade could provide as a rotational jumbo-shooting wing when Cleveland extended him in the 2022 offseason. Saturday marked his first double-digit scoring game across 19 appearances, but he's likely due for a 20-25 minute nightly role moving forward.