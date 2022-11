Wade will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to the return of Darius Garland (eye), Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland returns after a five-game absence, so Wade shifts back into a bench role, where he'll likely remain for the rest of the season. In his six appearances, he's averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.8 minutes. A reduction in workload shouldn't surprise fantasy managers, however.