Wade tallied 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 win over the Raptors.

Wade's point-per-minute production was excellent in the win, and the second-year pro bounced back with blistering numbers from beyond the arc after failing to make a three-pointer against the Spurs. The Kansas State product has been a consistent presence with the second unit this season.