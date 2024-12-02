Wade (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reported Sunday that Wade was expected to be sidelined for Tuesday's contest due to a left ankle sprain. However, Fedor relays that Wade was adamant on playing against the Celtics on Sunday, and he participated in 3-on-3 workouts during Monday's practice session. Wade's return would likely impact playing time for Caris LeVert and Georges Niang.