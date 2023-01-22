Wade (shoulder) finished with zero points, one rebound and one block in 10 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 win over the Bucks.

Suiting up for the first time since Dec. 2 after missing more than a month and a half with a sprained shoulder, Wade was on a tight minutes restriction in his return to action. Prior to getting hurt, Wade had started in his last five appearances and averaged 27.8 minutes per contest, but he may struggle to regain that level of playing time now that he's healthy again. Isaac Okoro has stepped up his production of late and may have secured a role as the Cavaliers' starting small forward, while Cedi Osman has provided a nice scoring punch off the bench in both of the past two games to make a push for consistent minutes.