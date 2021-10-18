Wade (ankle) didn't practice Monday, and his status for Wednesday's regular season opener is uncertain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade was a solid contributor throughout the preseason for the Cavaliers, but he appears to have picked up an ankle injury, which may impact his status for the regular season. With Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen in town for the 2021-22 season, Wade's opportunities may be harder to come by then a year ago, so he will need every chance he can get to suit up.