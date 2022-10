Wade (ankle) was unable to partake in practice Tuesday, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Wade suffered a minor ankle injury during Monday's preseason contest and will likely take all precautions to ensure his health for when the games begin to count. Two preseason games remain on the schedule Wednesday and Friday before the regular season arrives Oct. 19 versus the Raptors, though it's unclear if Wade will suit up for either.