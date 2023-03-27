Wade (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Wade was unavailable Sunday against the Rockets and will likely be forced to miss a second consecutive matchup. His status shouldn't significantly impact Cleveland's rotation.
