Wade ended with 11 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-96 victory over Houston.

Wade was in the starting lineup for the second straight game, yet managed just 11 points in 20 minutes. Despite starting, he has failed to make the most of his opportunity and it seems only a matter of time before he shifts back to the bench. The playing time alone does give him an element of value in deeper formats, although that could disappear if and when his role subsides.