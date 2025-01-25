Wade was been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against Philadelphia due to a right knee injury, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Wade checked out at the 3:12 mark of the third quarter of Friday's game and will finish with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes. The severity of the knee issue isn't yet known, but Wade would seem to be at major risk of missing the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set Saturday versus the Rockets in Cleveland.