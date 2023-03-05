Wade provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 14 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 win over the Pistons.

Wade was a non-factor in the win despite remaining a somewhat consistent part of the rotation. He has played at least 14 minutes in three straight games, yet has managed to score a total of just three points. While we have seen his playing time spike at times throughout the season, his role is far too insignificant to warrant fantasy attention, outside of very deep formats.