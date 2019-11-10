Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Ferocious in win Saturday
Wade posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 20 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal during Saturday's G League win over Lakeland.
Wade was absolutely ferocious in the win Saturday by pouring in a team-high 23 points while grabbing a current league-high with 20 total rebounds. The Kanas State product averaged 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds throughout four years in college but appears destined to obliterate those stats in the G League this year.
