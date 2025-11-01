Wade logged five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks over 30 minutes during the Cavaliers' 112-101 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Wade made his first start of the season Friday due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell (hamstring). Wade struggled with his shot, but he contributed meaningfully in other ways with season highs in steals and blocks. He would revert to his bench role Sunday against the Hawks if Mitchell is cleared to return.