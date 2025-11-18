Wade logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over Milwaukee.

Wade didn't have much of an impact in the scoring column but managed to piece together his best rebounding performance of the young campaign. He was also effective as a defender, recording at least one block and one steal in a game for just the fourth time this year. Despite a decent showing across the board Monday, Wade isn't currently worth rostering in the majority of leagues.