Wade posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 loss to the Nets.

No matter how next season shakes down for the Cavaliers, they've finally realized Wade's value in his second year with the squad. He excelled in place of Kevin Love (calf) and has been a bright spot amidst a depth chart that has been riddled with injuries throughout the season.