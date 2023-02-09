Wade posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 victory over the Pistons.
Wade led all bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double in Wednesday's victory. Wade set a season-high mark in rebounds while posting his second double-digit point total of the season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Muted effort again Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Does little in light minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Slated for 12-to-15 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Returning Saturday on minutes limit•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Progressing, but not ready to play•
-
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Suffers setback•