Wade posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 victory over the Pistons.

Wade led all bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double in Wednesday's victory. Wade set a season-high mark in rebounds while posting his second double-digit point total of the season.