Wade posted six points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 win over the 76ers.

The second-year forward out of Kansas State set a career-high 12 rebounds in the upset victory over the 76ers. He's started three straight games while Taurean Prince's (personal) availability has been limited. In those starts, Wade has averaged 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.7 minutes. Aside from rebounding. Wade is primarily a stretch-four. He has taken more than half of his shots from three-point range and is shooting 37.5 percent from deep.