Wade ended with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 win over the Nuggets.

This was the fifth game of Wade's career with double digit rebounds, and he finished two boards shy of his career-high mark (12). Despite the strong showing, Wade is typically a low-usage offensive player and his fantasy value hinges on his ability to hit the three-point shot.