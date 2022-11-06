Wade will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

While both Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Darius Garland (knee) were sidelined for Friday's 112-88 win over the Pistons, Wade picked up his fourth start of the season and finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes. Though he's heading back to the second unit Sunday with Mitchell and Garland making their returns to the lineup, Wade shouldn't see a dramatic reduction in playing time.