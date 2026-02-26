site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Iffy for Friday
Wade is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit with a right ankle sprain.
Wade is in danger of missing Friday's contest after being held scoreless in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. More playing time would become open to Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson if Wade cannot play.
