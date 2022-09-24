Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension with the Cavaliers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wade played in 51 games for the Cavaliers in 2021 and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 19.2 minutes. He has also proved to be a reliable three-point shooter as he has shot 36.6 percent and 35.9 percent from deep over the last two seasons. Wade is still somewhat buried in Cleveland's depth chart, but he can be expected to play around 20 minutes per game off the bench again this season.