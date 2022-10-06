Wade scored 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers. He also added five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Wade took only three shots in the first half with his only make coming on a 26-foot three pointer following an assist from Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs power forward was more active in the third quarter, going 2-of-4 from the field with two threes while grabbing up four rebounds and making 2-of-2 free throws. Wade appears ready to carry on his role as a major three-point shooting threat in the Cavs offense this season.