Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Likely to see playing time
Wade is expected to see minutes Tuesday against the Pistons, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Wade hasn't seen much playing time this season, appearing in just one game since Nov. 22, but with both Larry Nance (knee) and Kevin Porter (knee) sidelined, he's expected to be more involved in the rotation. The forward out of Kansas State has played in just four NBA games, averaging 1.3 points and one rebound.
