Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Logs double-double in G League loss
Wade scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Wade continues to bounce between the G League and the NBA. Since playing two minutes and garnering no stats for the parent club on Jan. 27 and 28, he is just one rebound shy of three-straight double-doubles with the Charge.
