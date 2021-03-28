Wade totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes in a loss to Sacramento on Saturday.
Wade paced the Cavs' bench in both minutes and scoring in the contest, finishing with double-digit points for the fourth time in his past five games. Over that span, the 24-year-old has averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He may not be fantasy viable at this point, but Wade is enjoying the finest stretch of his young career.
