Wade (shoulder) could be out multiple weeks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade exited Friday's game against the Magic due to a left shoulder injury. Wade has been an essential part of Cleveland's rotation this season, starting nine of his 17 appearances and averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.1 minutes. In his extended absence, more minutes should be available for Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert.