Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Muted effort again Thursday

Wade provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite continuing to start, Wade has been mostly a non-factor on both ends of the floor, a trend that continued Thursday. Through 16 playoff appearances, Wade has scored double digits only twice, with both of those being 10-point performances. He has also recorded just 10 steals, four of which came in the opening two games against Toronto.