Wade posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Wade scored in double figures for the third time in his last four appearances with a season-high 20 points Thursday, and he came within one rebound of his first double-double of the season. He's served as a starter in his last eight appearances, averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game during that span.