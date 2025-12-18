Wade closed with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 loss to the Bulls.

Wade remained in the starting lineup, although he offered nothing in terms of tangible production. Coming off arguably his best performance of the season, this effort was more in line with what we have come to expect from Wade. Through 26 games, he has averaged just 5.4 points and 1.0 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes per game. Even if he continues to start, there is no reason to pay too much attention, outside of deeper formats.