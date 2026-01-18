Wade (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Wade is trending toward returning Monday from a five-game absence due to a left knee contusion. His impending return could lead to Craig Porter or Jaylon Tyson moving from the starting lineup to the bench against Oklahoma City. Over his last 10 outings (all starts), Wade averaged 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 threes over 23.8 minutes per game.