Wade was diagnosed Sunday with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks.

Wade left Friday's win over the Magic due to the injury and is now set for an extended absence. With Wade out of the picture, Lamar Stevens should have a clear path to the starting gig at small forward, assuming the Cavaliers decide to keep Caris LeVert in his sixth-man role. Stevens, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro should be among the beneficiaries for added minutes in Wade's absence, though none of the three are safe bets to attain fantasy relevance in most 12-team leagues.