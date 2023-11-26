site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Out again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Raptors.
Wade will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus Atlanta.
