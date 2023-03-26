Wade will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to an illness.
Wade is a negligible part of the Cavs' rotation, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy hoops. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Hawks.
