Wade finished Saturday's 106-93 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 17 minutes.

Wade returned to action having missed the entire postseason due to an injured knee, totaling five points in 17 minutes. While he does provide the Cavaliers with some much-needed depth, he is far from a difference-maker. Saturday's loss leaves Cleveland trailing 2-1 in the series with Game 4 scheduled for Monday.