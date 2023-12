Wade notched nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 104-94 loss to Orlando.

Evan Mobley (knee) missed his second straight game for the Cavaliers, so Wade stepped into the starting lineup again and held his own as he scored a season-best nine points. Wade is typically a low-usage floor spacer for the Cavaliers, and in nine total starts this season, he's averaging 4.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.