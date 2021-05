Wade had 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five boards in 29 minutes during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Blazers.

Wade has been able to hang on to a larger role of late, as he's now played 29, 31, 30 and 26 minutes, respectively, over the Cavs' last four games. The Kansas State product can occasionally reward DFS players in search of a low-cost flyer -- he had 18 points on six three-pointers against Miami on Saturday -- but on the whole he's not much of an asset in season-long leagues.