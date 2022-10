Wade finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over New York.

Wade looked great Sunday, dropping easily his best performance of the season. He has now scored in double-digits in three of the past four games, providing some backend fantasy value. It appears he is going to stick in the starting lineup until Darius Garland is back from his eye injury, meaning he can at least be considered in standard formats.